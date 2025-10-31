Community mourns death of longtime Akron restaurant owner

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron community is mourning the loss of Michael "Mickey" Ciriello of Luigi’s Restaurant.

According to our Akron Beacon Journal partner, Mickey was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a neurodegenerative disorder, about a year ago.

Unfortunately, this brief illness led to his death Wednesday.

Now, the 78-year-old’s legacy lives on in the hearts of many people like Natalie Moore.

“It’s a major family tradition. Luigi’s was a big part of my childhood,” said Moore.

Before Moore went inside Luigi’s Thursday, Moore said she had no idea Mickey died until we told her.

Meanwhile, Corrine Lempeck said she and her friend already knew.

“We were at a conference, and we were coming here, and I thought ‘Oh no.’ He had passed away, so I showed her and we’re like we better make sure that they’re open,” said Lempeck.

Since 1949, Luigi’s has been the talk of the town and a popular delight for some national celebrities.

That’s why it was not surprising to see dozens of people packed inside the famous restaurant to enjoy its award-winning pizza, among other delicious dishes.

“We have so much fun here, and it is delicious,” said Pam Callahan.

Still, customers said the family affair won’t be the same without the long-time owner.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking, and I hope they can survive it and keep going,” said Moore.

News 5 called the restaurant, and they declined to speak at this time. They said they don’t have a designated spokesperson yet and have not talked to the family.