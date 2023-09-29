Community organizations, mayor, calling for unity and change after 3-year-old shot and killed

CLEVELAND — In the Stockyards neighborhood of Cleveland, families and business owners are hurting.

"Sad day; makes you realize how blessed you are. I have three kids, fortunately never had to deal with anything like this," said Ken Easterly, owner of Ken's Car Care.

As Cleveland Police towed away vehicles and picked up shell casings from the shooting scene, the Cleveland Peacemaker's Alliance arrived at Metro Hospital to support the 3-year-old victim's family.

"Any support that they may need as it relates to funeral arrangements, supporting any surviving siblings, who are going to struggle, the loss of not having their sibling there," said Myesha Watkins, Executive Director Cleveland Peacemaker's Alliance.

The alliance works with families at Metro Health and University Hospitals level one trauma centers. Just one week ago, the alliance connected with the family of the 6-month-old baby girl shot in Garfield Heights. The infant survived and is continuing to recover.

"As a mother, my heart is shattered in pieces; as an activist, my heart is shattered; your whole self is suffering," Watkins said.

At Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Dr. Edward Barksdale runs one of the country's four major gun violence prevention programs for children. Lately, Barksdale said he is seeing far too many children in harm's way.

"I want the community to feel what we feel at Rainbow and at other hospitals who take care of children who are the victims of trauma. But I want that feeling not just to rest in their heart, I would like it to promote a call to action," said Barksdale, Chief Pediatric Surgeon at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling for the city, the state, and the nation to come together to address gun violence at its root cause. Bibb asked the community to come together to support this family and to reaffirm our commitment to a safer city.

"We are one city. We are one county. We need to start moving as such. One life lost in Cleveland is a loss for the whole entire county," Watkins said.

Bibb said the city will not rest until those responsible are held accountable and brought to justice.

Cleveland Police confirms it's detained several persons of interest and is looking for more. Officers worked with multiple neighbors near the shooting scene to collect surveillance video.

