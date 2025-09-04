Community rallies after antisemitic demonstrations in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio — Following two anti-semitic demonstrations in recent weeks, the Hudson community is standing in solidarity against the hate speech. Wednesday evening, hundreds joined faith leaders from the Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities in response to the antisemitism.

“No matter what, as community, we stand as a people supporting and loving one another,” First Congregational Church of Hudson Pastor Peter Wiley told the large crowd on the Hudson Gazebo Green.

The event attracted both Hudson residents and visitors who said they were disturbed by the antisemitic demonstrations.

“Why here? But why anywhere, really, is my concern,” said Liz Blanch, a Broadview Heights resident whose daughter and brother live in Hudson.

Some remarked on Wednesday’s crowd, which overshadowed the small group that rallied there days earlier.

“I think you just have to make it real clear to people that you’re not gaining any supporters. You’re just making the world stronger against such ideas,” said Tom Hayes.

On two consecutive weekends, a small group gathered at the same Hudson Gazebo Green with antisemitic signs, shouting through a megaphone and waving a flag with a swastika.

“I came out here as a proud human and member of the Jewish community to say I will not stand for that in my community,” said Adam Roberts, who came to the gathering from Akron with his mother.

Suzanne Roberts added, “I was born right after the Holocaust and the Holocaust was really fresh for me as a human being and it’s been part of my history. So when I see that, I feel scared.”

Hudson’s Temple Beth Shalom and the First Congregational Church of Hudson jointly hosted Wednesday’s event as a showing of solidarity.

“We thought it was important to gather and stand beside our Jewish brothers and sisters, as well as we stand beside our Muslim sisters and brothers and people of all faiths or any people in ill-spirited meanness,” said Wiley.

Signs included messages like “Love thy neighbor, no exceptions” and “hate has no home here.”

"There are a lot of people who care about peace and care about caring for other people and loving other people," said Blanch.

Suzanne Roberts added, "We have to reduce harm and promote love more and care for everyone as human beings. I think we have a responsibility to do that."

The group sang songs and shared messages of unity and compassion.

"True love that cares for all of humanity always, always overpowers hate," Wiley told the crowd.

This week, the Ohio Jewish Caucus also issued a statement in response to the demonstrations in Hudson.

“Sometimes the strongest defense against fear, hate, and antisemitism is simply standing together as a community in peace and unity to drown out abhorrent rhetoric. We thank the people of Hudson and Jewish Ohioans for standing up against these antisemitic demonstrators. Hate speech and political violence must never be tolerated. Peace, love, empathy and strength of unity must always overcome,” said the Ohio Jewish Caucus.