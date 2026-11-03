Community rallies around Akron catering business owner after fire destroys home

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron catering business owner known for feeding and helping others is now receiving an outpouring of support after a fire destroyed her home and nearly all of her belongings.

Danielle Williams, owner of Tasteful Expectations, said she is trying to remain positive after the fire tore through her home on Allendale Avenue on the morning of October 29.

“I didn't know that I would lose everything,” Williams said. “I didn't know when I left home that those would be the only worldly possessions that I had.”

According to the Akron Fire Department, firefighters responded to a residential fire at 990 Allendale Ave. Crews arriving at the two-story home found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure.

The home was unoccupied when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. Two people, including Williams' boyfriend, were displaced.

Williams said she left her home around 9 a.m. for a meeting. About 30 minutes later, she received a frantic call from one of her neighbors.

“At 9:30, my neighbors called me hysterical saying, ‘Get home, my porch is on fire,’” Williams recalled.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and checked the home to make sure the fire had not extended into other areas. FirstEnergy was contacted to assist with utilities, and the Red Cross was notified to help those displaced.

The Akron Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit was called to investigate the blaze. A cause has not been determined.

The fire destroyed sentimental belongings, including photographs, as well as clothing, furniture and some of Williams’ cooking and baking supplies.

Williams does much of her commercial cooking through Akron Food Works, a business incubator program at The Well in Akron.

“I love feeding people,” Williams said. “Food, to me, is love. Food is my happy space. I love to cook, love to bake.”

Her cooking has also become a way to give back. Williams regularly collects clothing and provides meals for people experiencing homelessness.

“Everybody doesn't have a family. Everyone doesn't have a support group,” she said. “So if I can come and give you a hot meal that I made with love, and it made your day, I'm happy with that.”

Now, people who know Williams are trying to return that kindness.

Kyle Koerner, program manager at The Well, said Williams has developed a reputation for helping others, including fellow businesses using the kitchen.

“Just as much as she helps people in her life and her community, she helps people here when she's in the kitchen,” Koerner said. “She's the first one to say, ‘Yeah, come on in, I got you.’”

For Koerner, seeing one of the program’s business owners lose so much has been difficult.

“To have it hit so close to home, to be one of our kitchen member businesses, for it to be Danielle,” he said, “it's just, it's heartbreaking.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help Williams recover from the fire. The Well has also set up a collection box for donations of clothing and household items.

Williams is temporarily staying with a friend but continues to take catering orders. She also has plans to keep working toward her goal of opening her own storefront for Tasteful Expectations.

Despite losing so much, Williams said she is focusing on what the fire did not take.

“Because I'm here,” she said, “and I'm surrounded by those who love me.”