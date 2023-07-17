Community rallies together to cover adoption costs for 11-year-old boy before his father dies from cancer

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria family is asking the community for help to keep their family together before their loved one dies.

“He means the world to me. He’s very special to me,” said Lisa Lenox.

It’s a situation no family ever wants to experience.

But Lenox says it’s one she and her loved ones must face now that her boyfriend, who has been a best friend for more than 40 years, is dying.

“He’s got stage 4 lung and liver cancer, and it’s not treatable,” said Lenox.

To makes matter worse, David Leatherwood’s son Brian will soon be left as an orphan.

“His mother passed away a couple of years ago due to colon cancer, and she died at home with them,” said Lenox.

Before David got sick, Lenox told News 5 she and David made plans for her to keep Brian, not expecting it would ever happen so soon.

“I told him for the adoption, it’s going to cost a lot of money, and I’m not going to be able to afford it," said Lenox.

Because of this, Lenox has been reaching out to the community for help, and thankfully support has been coming in from many people and organizations, like the Cleveland Browns.

“It just shows that there are good people with good hearts out there; lots of love for Lisa, lots of love for Brian and lots of love for David,” said Kim Hamilton, Lisa’s friend and one of the community organizers.

Kim Hamilton is one of the many people standing in Lenox’s corner during this difficult time.

“We can’t do anything really for David; we’re helpless there, and anything I can do to help Lisa; I’ll do whatever I have to do,” said Hamilton.

Thanks to Hamilton and her daughter Brittani Hamilton’s efforts, a GoFundMe has been created so Lenox can get the funds needed to start the adoption process and expedite it, if necessary.

The two also are organizing a spaghetti dinner to raise even more money.

“It’s incredible. I just can’t believe that the community has come together to rally around us, and they’ve done so much,” said Lenox.

While Lenox wishes she could do everything in her power to save David, she says she’s thankful she doesn’t have to go through it alone.

“I was worried. I was really worried that it wasn’t going to happen, but it seems like it’s all falling into place and coming together,” said Lenox.

The spaghetti dinner will take place at Germans Villa in Vermillion on July 31 at 5 p.m.

Kim Hamilton says she can be reached at 440-258-0693 for questions or concerns.

