Computer system issue at Cleveland Police Department resolved

CLEVELAND — Earlier Friday, sources said computer systems across the Cleveland Division of Police are down. We've learned that the issue has been resolved.

The issue includes the Field Based Reporting system that officers use to write reports, according to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Andy Gasiewski. Officers had to write paper reports while the systems were down.

A police source said computers at one of the city's five police districts also went down, including LERMS, the department's records management system.

We've been told that the issues have been resolved. It's still unclear what caused the systems to go down in the first place.

