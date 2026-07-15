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Construction accident causes gas leak in Solon, Orange Village

Shelter in place issued for area
Road Closure
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

A construction accident has caused an active gas leak and a shelter-in-place order in Solon and Orange Village Wednesday, according to the Orange Village Police Department.

The department said police and fire officials are on the scene at Miles Road and power has been shut off in immediate and surrounding areas.

According to the police department, all residents and motorists are instructed to remain indoors with closed windows. Anyone in the area who smells gas inside their home is asked to leave immediately and call 911.

The roads between Brainard and Richmond Road are closed, along with Miles Road and Naiman Parkway due to the main break.

News 5 is working to gather more information.

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