Construction project closes Route 6 bridge over the Chagrin River until fall 2025

GEAUGA CO., Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing down another popular Northeast Ohio route for bridge replacement.

Starting April 1, the Route 6 bridge over the Chagrin River will close until October.

"We're gonna rip all the old bridge out," Brent Kovacs, an ODOT District 12 Public Information Officer, said. "Completely rebuild it from the ground up. It's just gotten to the point where it would cost us more to maintain it than it would to replace it. We're going to completely replace it and have a nice new bridge for many years to come."

Pleasant Valley Road will also be closed between Pleasant Valley Parkway and Dodd Road.

Access to Pleasant Valley Park will remain open throughout the project.

The detours are as follows:



Route 6: State Route 91 to I-90 to State Route 306 to Route 6.

Pleasant Valley Road: State Route 174 to Eagle Road to Dodd Road to Pleasant Valley Road.