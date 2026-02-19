Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Construction workers cheer up young girl waiting for heart at Cleveland Clinic

A 4-year-old girl named Brinley is waiting for a heart transplant, and she waits, she gets a special moment from construction workers outside her Cleveland Clinic window.
Every day at 3 p.m., the workers take extra time to swing by Brinley's window and make heart hands.

This has been going on since January.

The clinic told News 5 workers organized donations for Brinley, like coloring books, stuffed animals and a signed hard hat.

You can watch the sweet moment in the player above.

