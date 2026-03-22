CONSUMER ALERT: Check your medicine cabinet after alcohol prep pad recall

You may want to take a closer look at your medicine cabinet.

Cardinal Health is recalling multiple lots of its Webcol Large Alcohol Prep Pads due to potential microbial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects products distributed nationwide, as well as in Japan and Puerto Rico, between September 2025 and February 2026.

Health officials warn the contaminated pads could pose a serious risk to certain groups, especially people with weakened immune systems. That includes patients undergoing chemotherapy or those with compromised immune responses.

Alcohol prep pads are commonly used to clean skin before injections or medical procedures. If contaminated, they could introduce harmful bacteria into the body.

So far, there has been no word on how many people may have been affected.

What you should do:



Check packaging for Webcol Large Alcohol Prep Pads purchased in recent months

Stop using the product immediately if you believe it is part of the recall

Contact your doctor if you experience any unusual symptoms after use

Consumers with questions can also reach out to Cardinal Health or report issues through the FDA’s MedWatch program.

