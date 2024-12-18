Copley man sentenced to 23-years-to-life in prison after shocking triple murder

AKRON — Appearing by video from prison, Elias Gudino learned he will serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after 23 years. News 5 was inside the courtroom in October when a jury found him guilty on all 18 counts he faced.

We first started following this story in March 2023.

That's when police said three men had been kidnapped, bound, gagged, and shot in the back of the head on the side of roads in Copley and Akron. A fourth victim had miraculously survived.

Gudino was found guilty back in October.

During sentencing, the prosecutor's office asked for life without parole.

"This was a planned out heinous cold-blooded crime that resulted in the execution of three individuals," said Zachary Neumann, Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Neumann continued, "through all accounts, appeared to be hardworking construction and roofers in the Youngstown area. When we look at the seriousness of a crime, it doesn't get more serious then that."

Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands gave Gudino a chance to speak during sentencing, who replied, "No."

The man who survived the attack, Oscar Gomez, identified Gudino during the trial through a Spanish translator as the gunman. The prosecutor's office shared that Gomez did not want to participate in the sentencing.



"We have done our due diligence in attempting to reach out to the victims, the three victims family, we able to make contact with anybody, despite our repeated efforts," said Neumann.

Gudino's attorney shared he is planning to appeal the convictions against him.

"Judge, frankly whether you give him 23 to life, or life without parole, or somewhere in between, the ultimate result is going to be the same, unless he is successful on his appeal, Mr. Gudino will die in prison," said John Greven, Gudino's defense attorney.

