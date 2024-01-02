Watch Now
Costco employee suffering stroke misses work; a call from his manager may have saved his life

When a team member at the Costco in Mayfield Heights didn't show up for his morning shift, a store manager placed a call that may well have saved the employee's life.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jan 02, 2024
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Some Costco workers at the Mayfield Heights store might have just saved a coworker’s life.

When one of the team didn’t show up for a scheduled shift at 5 a.m. Thursday, his coworkers got concerned.

“With the early shift, there’s times when we all oversleep. So, usually, we’ll give them a phone call — 'You up? You coming in?' That type of thing. That’s why the initial contact was made, but then it turned into something a lot more,” said Jesse Orsborn, Costco Foods Manager.

In fact, that call might just have saved a life. When Orsborn called, his co-worker picked up, but Orsborn couldn’t understand what he was saying, and the call dropped.

“That alarmed us. We started calling several times and eventually getting back in touch with him again and it continued — more mumbling, more groaning. It was obvious he was having some sort of medical emergency,” said Dave Mackin, Assistant General Manager Costco Mayfield Heights.

It turns out the man was having a stroke. Co-workers kept the man on the phone while others called EMS. The man was taken to the hospital.

“We take care of our members. We take care of our employees. They mean the world to us,” said Mackin.

The man has been released from the hospital but is still recovering.

