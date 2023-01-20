Could be April before Jayland Walker case goes to grand jury

AKRON, Ohio — It’s been more than six months since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker and now News 5 has learned it could be even longer before a grand jury decides if the eight officers involved should be charged.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office says the case is taking BCI longer than usual because it is so complex.

It was June 27th of last year when Akron officers were chasing Walker.

They claim he fired a shot during the chase but when he got out of the car and ran Walker was unarmed.

Eight officers fired their guns and Walker was shot dozens of times.

The AG’s office tells News 5 Investigators they don’t know exactly when the case will go to the grand jury but April is a good estimate.

It takes an average 400 investigative hours on cases involving officers in shootings.

The Walker case has more than 1100 hours so far and that’s because of the multiple camera angles.

The AG’s office says they’re trying to sync all the cameras so they have every possible perspective.

Once investigators wrap up, state prosecutors will present it to a Summit County grand jury and it could take days or weeks of deliberations before there’s a decision on whether to indict.

