County Executive Armond Budish delivers final 'State of the County' address

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish gave his last "State of the County" address on Friday.

Budish talked about his last eight years in office and how his tenure laid "the foundation for an even more exciting future for Northeast Ohio."

Budish chose not to run for reelection this year and will be replaced by Chris Ronayne, who served for 16 years as the president of University Circle.

Budish said his respect for the limits of public service and his love for his family were two reasons that led him to his decision not to seek a third term.

You can watch Budish's last "State of the County" below:

