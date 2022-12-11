Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

County Executive Armond Budish delivers final 'State of the County' address

Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 12.18.03 PM.png
Cuyahoga County YouTube video.
Armond Budish.
Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 12.18.03 PM.png
Posted at 10:13 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 10:13:10-05

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish gave his last "State of the County" address on Friday.

Budish talked about his last eight years in office and how his tenure laid "the foundation for an even more exciting future for Northeast Ohio."

Budish chose not to run for reelection this year and will be replaced by Chris Ronayne, who served for 16 years as the president of University Circle.

Budish said his respect for the limits of public service and his love for his family were two reasons that led him to his decision not to seek a third term.

You can watch Budish's last "State of the County" below:

RELATED: Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish says he will not seek third term

Watch live and local news any time:
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.