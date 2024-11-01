County investigator doing everything she can to bring K-9 partner home

CLEVELAND — An Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force K-9 handler isn't giving up after she was told she can't take her K-9 partner with her when she leaves the department.

For Investigator Beth Crano and her family, Indy is far more than a work partner, she’s family.

Crano has spent 13 years with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

Since January, her K-9 partner, Indy, has worked by her side, helping locate electronic evidence in challenging cases.

At home, Indy holds a special place in the Crano household.

"At night, when I'm putting my kids to bed, she made it her own routine that she goes and she gives them goodnight kisses," Beth said.

But now an important part of their home is missing, as her husband, Rob Crano, told News 5 they don’t know where Indy is.

“We know she's in the care of the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office, the ICAC Task Force, but we don't know her exact whereabouts, because that was not communicated to us,” said Crano.

After working for more than a decade with ICAC, Beth Crano decided to step away from the department to focus on her family and mental health.

But she hoped to take her partner with her. Along with her resignation, Crano offered to buy Indy from the agency.

“I think it would be a disservice to her to repair her with another handler. So I am prepared and willing to offer the full amount, $15,000 to purchase Indy or retire Indy, let me purchase the next canine for the unit and set them up for success,” said Crano.

The county refused, and on November 1, Crano was instructed to hand over Indy.

Before she could do that, on Wednesday, her husband said Indy was taken from his wife while responding to a search warrant.

“During that search warrant, the commander came and confiscated Indy and the vehicle that she was riding in, and all the other equipment she had on her that was property of ICAC. She's not terminated. She's still employed with these with this department,” said Rob Crano.

Crano believes the county is using Indy as retaliation against his wife for resigning.

"Thirteen years — this is the respect? This is the thank you, they gave her after 13 years of service all because they're upset that she is leaving them," said Crano.

News 5 Cleveland contacted the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office regarding Indy, and it responded with the following statement.

"It’s my understanding K9 Indy is 2 years old. K9 Indy’s career in law enforcement has just begun. She is a valuable tool in removing child predators and those who are exploiting children from our community and throughout all of Northeast Ohio. She is a valuable component in maintaining our community’s public safety. K-9 Indy is a two-year-old rookie in law enforcement and is clearly still fit for duty. As such, per Ohio Revised Code Section 9.62(D), Officer Crano has forfeited her right to purchase K9 Indy under the laws of the State of Ohio."

The prosecutor's office said Indy will begin training with a new handler on November 4.

“Our children didn't get to say goodbye. We didn't get to say goodbye. Our retired canine didn't get to say goodbye. They took her without even taking her medications, her food, her toys,” said Crano.

The Cranos did reach out directly to Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and said they have yet to hear back.

“I sincerely hope that Prosecutor O'Malley and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, having this information, will reevaluate the intentions and decisions of the ICAC Commander. These actions reflect poorly on the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and undermine the efforts to staff the office with skilled professionals and build bonds with local law enforcement agencies,” Crano said.

To raise awareness, Michelle Majer, a family friend and former prosecutor, started a petition for the Crano family that now has more than 4,000 signatures.

“I see the legislation and movement towards having canine officers treated as real officers for purposes of when they're shot and when they're stabbed, making the penalties more, but then when it comes to the situation here, they're treated like chattel, and it's upsetting to me and inequitable, and that's what started me thinking,” said Majer.

Beth Crano remains employed with the agency and is using her vacation time to complete her remaining employment through December 1. Rob Crano adds that although his wife is leaving the agency, she isn’t leaving law enforcement, and both say they won’t give up until Indy is home.

“This isn't an issue of we want to battle anyone about this. We just want what's best for the dog. She's a loved one, she's a member of our family. Want best with what's best for Indy,” said Crano.

As the Crano family holds onto hope for Indy’s return, they share one heartfelt wish: if they cannot bring her home, they want to know she’s happy and well cared for—and they’d love the chance to say goodbye.

