Dog Fight: Shaker Heights City Council asked to amend ordinance to reunite K-9 Igor with former handler

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A family and community's fight to keep a K-9 with his handler is the focus of a special City Council meeting in Shaker Heights Friday.

The Shaker Heights Mayor, Police Chief and Director of Law are now calling on Council to amend an ordinance "Regarding the Sale of Police Dogs".

It comes after major public outcry, supporting former Shaker Heights Police officer Chad Hagan and his beloved K-9 Igor.

According to the memorandum, "It is requested that Council enact the ordinance on first reading and as an emergency."

The K-9 controversy has garnered national attention.

It all started after K-9 Igor was set to remain with the Shaker Heights Police Department, despite the fact his handler was moving on to the Berea Police Department.

Community members demanded the two stay together.

Hagan worked with Igor for five years on the Shaker Heights force.

When he decided to leave the department and notified his supervisors—he asked to take Igor with him and offered $10,000 to retire the 6-and-a-half-year-old dog early.

Instead, the city asked Hagan to stay with the department for two more years and then the dog could retire at some point.

The city claimed Igor was still healthy and capable of working.

However, Hagan's family said Igor was clearly getting older, and it wouldn't make sense.

The family has since circulated a petition to bring Igor home.

"They think that he has three to four years left to work in Shaker which is not true at all. He's already six and a half years old. He needs to retire and come home," said Hagan’s sister, Brianna Hagan.

The memorandum regarding Igor states the police chief has recommended that council amend the city's ordinance to grant the authority to sell or transfer the canine.

"The City's initial denial of the request to the officer to take ownership or purchase the canine was due to the commitment the officer had made to become a canine officer, and the law in the City and State of Ohio."

Public reaction has also caused increasing scrutiny in the case, according to the memorandum.

"The public reaction to the city's decision has included many racist, unwarranted, false, and defamatory comments, including threats, in emails, phone messages and social media posts, and particularly many personal racist attacks against the city's Police Chief and other city staff and officials. The Mayor, on behalf of all city staff and officials, unequivocally condemns such expressions of hate which are wrong and hurtful, and have no place in a civilized society. Any accusations toward the Police Chief or other city staff or officials that they acted with spite, in retaliation or out of any animus are false and without merit."

A GoFundMe to bring Igor home has raised nearly $13,000 so far.

The special City Council meeting is set for noon Friday in Shaker Heights.

News 5 will have a crew there and bring you the latest.