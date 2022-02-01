Court incident report details what happened during fatal eviction shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An incident report from the Cleveland Municipal Court Housing Division shows what happened during a fatal shooting involving a bailiff on Jan. 27 during a court-ordered eviction at an apartment complex on the city's West Side.

According to the report sent to Judge Scott from Chief Housing Court Bailiff Stephanie Hall, two deputy bailiffs went to an apartment located in the 1900 block of West 96th Street around 10:40 a.m. to evict a tenant, but the individual wouldn't open the door and refused to leave.

A maintenance worker then drilled out the door lock, but after removing the lock the tenant held the door handle so deputies couldn't enter. After a moment, the tenant "released the handle, grabbed an unidentified long hard object and commenced to swinging at [the maintenance worker] and the deputies striking [the maintenance worker] in the shoulder," the report stated.

One of the bailiffs then shoved the maintenance worker aside and away from the door, the report said. That's when the maintenance worker heard a gunshot. Cleveland police said one of the bailiffs fired a weapon, striking the man.

Following the shooting, the tenant was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

One of the bailiffs was treated on-site by Cleveland EMS. It's not known if the maintenance worker sustained any injuries.

A Cleveland police sergeant confiscated the bailiffs' firearms. A firearm was later returned to one of the deputy bailiffs.

The shooting remains under investigation.

