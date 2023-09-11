COVID-19 cases on the rise, forces Olmsted Falls restaurant to temporarily close

CLEVELAND — The FDA approved a new COVID-19 booster on Monday. Made by both Pfizer/Moderna and Biotech, the new booster was created to better protect patients from new variants. This comes as cases across the nation and Ohio are increasing.

At its peak, COVID-19 knew no bounds, and area restaurants are still feeling its impact. The virus’s lingering presence has become the new normal.

“We’ve had to deal with anything you could think of,” said Michael LaMarca, Owner of Master Pizza and Ohio Restaurant Association Board Member. “It’s come to the point where we just expect the unexpected and just have to handle and deal with it.”

The restaurant Bistro on the Falls in Olmsted Falls closed its doors last week because of a high number of cases among staff. The owner didn’t want to get on camera Monday but told News 5 he’s sanitizing the restaurant and will be reopening Thursday.

“We are aware of an uptick,” LaMarca added. “We follow the trends like everyone else does, and we just take precautions. We tell our team if anyone is not feeling well, please stay home. It’s not worth the risk.”

The Ohio Department of Health saw an 18.5% increase in cases last week compared to the average three weeks ago. Cleveland Clinic Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician, Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, is also seeing more COVID-19 patients in need of care.

“A few weeks ago, when I was working at the hospital, it was the first week I had seen multiple COVID patients in many months," Khabbaza said. “That's kind of upheld the last couple weeks, and I think other hospitals have had an uptick, but it’s nothing like those earlier days.”

Regardless of vaccination status, if you test positive for COVID-19, the latest guidance from the CDC recommends to isolate for five days. If symptoms resolve after five days, you can leave your home and continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If you have a fever, stay home until the fever has been resolved.

"Most of the patients right now, the ones that are getting sick, are having short stays in the hospital, less ICU stays, and tentatively going home sooner," Khabbaza added.

Khabbaza attributes less severe symptoms and shorter stays to past vaccinations. He encourages patients to receive the new COVID-19 booster approved by the FDA Monday.

“It’s really a matter of minimizing how sick you’re going to get if you come across the virus,” Khabbaza said.

While physicians said the current data for Ohio cases isn't alarming, business owners are praying for a mild fall and winter season.

“It’s in our world, and we have to manage it, so we just have to be prepared for it,” said LaMarca.

In a statement to News 5, the Ohio Department of Health said in part quote, "Ohio has seen increases in COVID-19 cases recently, but it is important to note that these are increases from historically low levels. There is no evidence that either of these variants is causing any more serious illness than other circulating variants. Fortunately, though we also have seen some increase in hospitalizations, the rate of increase is lower than what we experienced during past waves of case increases."

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.