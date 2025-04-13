CPD working to identify cargo van allegedly involved in fatal hit-skip

Cleveland Police has located three out of the four vehicles involved in a hit-skip that left a 63-year-old man dead on Thursday and is asking for the public's help in identifying the final vehicle.

The vehicle is a white 2014 Nissan NV Cargo Van that has "Clifton Cleaners" in red lettering on one of the windows, police said. The vehicle has an Ohio license plate PJM-8686.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Parma Heights resident Todd Mitchell Howard was struck by multiple vehicles and dragged nearly a mile while in the crosswalk on Ridge Road, police said.

After being hit by the first vehicle, Howard fell to the ground and was struck by a second and third vehicle. A fourth vehicle then hit him and dragged him to the intersection of West Boulevard and Lorain Avenue. The vehicle stopped after the driver realized Howard was under the vehicle, police said.

The first three vehicles fled the area after they hit him, police said. The driver of the fourth vehicle stayed at the scene.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the cargo van or its driver is asked to contact the accident investigation unit at 216-623-3310.