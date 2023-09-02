Watch Now
Crash in Cleveland shuts down all I-90 westbound lanes at Lorain Ave.

Cleveland Police said one person had minor injuries
Cleveland Police say a semi-truck and car were involved in a crash early Saturday morning on I-90 near West Blvd.
Cleveland Police are at the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and car on I-90 westbound near West Blvd.

Police said said that crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and one person suffered minor injuries.

As of 5:40 a.m., I-90 westbound traffic was being detrouted at Lorain Ave.

