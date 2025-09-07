Crash in Summit County leaves teen dead

The Highway State Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle crash that left a 17-year-old boy dead early Sunday morning on South Arlington Road.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. when a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi was driving southbound on Arlington Road, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The teen drove off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped over several times.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The 17-year-old driver's name is not being released at this time, but we will update this story as we learn more information.
