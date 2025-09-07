Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash in Summit County leaves teen dead

oshp 2.jpg
News 5
oshp 2.jpg
Posted

The Highway State Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle crash that left a 17-year-old boy dead early Sunday morning on South Arlington Road.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. when a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi was driving southbound on Arlington Road, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The teen drove off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped over several times.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The 17-year-old driver's name is not being released at this time, but we will update this story as we learn more information.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Today: Double Your Impact