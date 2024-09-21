Watch Now
Crash near Dead Man's Curve leaves 19-year-old dead Friday night

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old woman dead Friday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., a motorcycle, which was operated by the 19-year-old, was driving on Route 2 and attempting to merge onto I-90 West near Dead Man's Curve when she drove through the painted gore and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

