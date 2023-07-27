Crews recover body from reservoir in Portage Lakes; identified as 47-year-old Portage Lakes resident

Coventry Township firefighters pulled a body out of the North Reservoir in Portage Lakes Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the reservoir just before 7 a.m. for a report of a body found in the water.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the body was later identified through fingerprints as that of a 47-year-old woman who lived several hundred feet from the water.

There were no signs of trauma and no indication of foul play, the ABJ reported.

Authorities haven't released any further information.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the sheriff's department continue to investigate.

