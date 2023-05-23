Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 for information on Bedford shooting that left 2 men dead

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information regarding the deaths of Jermeer Banks, 23, and Paris Garrett, 29, who were shot on May 5.

Anyone can submit information through its tip hotline or website and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and successful prosecution of the shooter or shooters.

The two men were shot outside of Wolfs Cove Apartments in Bedford, authorities said. Banks died at the scene, and Garrett was pronounced dead after being transported to South Pointe Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or the Bedford Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408.

RELATED: Two men dead after being shot in front of a Bedford apartment Saturday morning

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.