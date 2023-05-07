Two men dead after being shot in front of a Bedford apartment Saturday morning

Two men were shot outside of Wolfs Cove Apartments on Solon Road in Bedford, according to police.

Jermeer Banks, 23, died on the scene.

Paris Garrett, 29, was pronounced dead after being transported to South Pointe Hospital.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning.

No further information has been provided.

