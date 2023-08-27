Culture Gardens celebrates the 77th One World Day

CLEVELAND — For the 77th year, the Cleveland Culture Gardens Federation holds its One World Day Sunday, which celebrates the multi-cultural gardens.



The event is completely free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it’s for families to learn about different countries in Cleveland and explore about 35 gardens designed and cultivated by distinct cultural or nationality groups. It will begin with a ceremony and the parade of flags. There will be dancing, decorations and lots of authentic food.

The gardens extend 1.5 miles on both MLK and East Boulevard. The entire garden is a 3-mile walk.

For more details, click here.

