Culture Gardens grow in size, adding new Palestinian Garden

CLEVELAND — Since 1916, the Culture Gardens in Cleveland have been a testament to the city's rich, diverse community. Once a year, it holds a One World Day celebration where those communities come out with traditional clothing, food and dances to celebrate each culture. This year, there are some new gardens to come.

A garden is a living tapestry that represents home for many.

“They are symbolic monuments and landscaping and statuary that represent the different cultures of the people who live here,” said Lori Ashyk, the Cultural Gardens Federation executive director.

In the Culture Gardens, you’ll find heritage, history and stories from 37 countries worldwide.

“We are so diverse and so multicultural, and it's wonderful to celebrate that,” said Ashyk.

From Ireland, where you’ll see a replica of the Dublin fountain, to India, where the words of Mahatma Gandhi will leave you inspired, the garden has grown richer with the addition of a Palestinian garden.

“It's such a great feeling to have somewhere to raise our flag here in Cleveland,” said George Harb, president and founding member of the Palestinian American Heritage Society.

The Palestinian American Heritage Society has been working for more than a year to get a place of its own. In May of 2024, it finally got approval from the Culture Gardens Board.

“It gives us space for people ... who don't know Palestinians to understand us, what are we like, what are we made from, who are we made from and what do we think. Also, what do we bring to the community?” said Harb.

With this space, the community has an opportunity to show a different side of Palestine.

“They love agriculture. They love having spaces where they can have they can pick tea together, like they can have tea together. They can pick mint, they can pick Zatar,” said Harb.

This garden represents much more than just a piece of land; Yaminah Sattarian has lived in Cleveland for over 30 years and sees the garden as a place of belonging.

“It actually gives us a place to come together. It shows that people know who we are and are accepting of us now,” said Sattarian.

But it’s not just for the Palestinians; it’s a gift to all of Northeast Ohio. Where everyone can explore, learn, and connect.

“I want them to know the beauty of our culture. I want them to know who we are,” Sattarian continued, “You know, the art of sewing, the art of dancing, the music, the food, the culture, there's so much to share.”

While peace may be elusive on the world stage.

“All politics aside, we're humans. We want to celebrate ourselves, and we basically want the community to celebrate with us,” said Harb.

In Cleveland, the gardens have nurtured a true sanctuary of harmony through deep roots and living tapestries.

“I'd like people to see people behind the statues, the people behind the gardens and their communities here,” said Ashyk.

One World Day will kick off Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr Drive, where you’ll find music, food and stories from the people behind the gardens.

As for the Palestine Garden, now that it has approval, it is waiting for a permanent site in the garden to begin the steps.