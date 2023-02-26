Cuyahoga County awarding local retailers up to $5,000 to rid plastic bags at checkouts

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County is awarding up to $200,000 to area businesses to transition out of plastic bags at checkouts.

“The other goal is have it be front of mind for consumers,” said Katharyne Starinsky, program officer. “So, making it a habit when you grab your keys your wallet you also grab your bag, so you are prepared for making a purchase.”

Cuyahoga County is now awarding local retailers up to $5,000 to fade out plastic bags at checkouts. Every year in Cuyahoga County, per household, 1,500 plastic bags are collected, 99% of which either become litter or end up in a landfill.

“At the end of the day, we all want to be more sustainable because we care about our environment, we care about our children, and we care about the future,” Starinsky said. “So, plastic bags are a great entry point to a more sustainable lifestyle.”

Since 2022, a bag ban in Cuyahoga County went into effect, which prohibited stores from handing out plastic bags. However, considering ongoing supply chain issues the county has opted to not fine stores.

“It still is in the ordinance; however, the state has set the situation such where we cannot do enforcement, which is why we are pivoting and are doing an education campaign and focusing on the incentives here,” Starinsky said.

It’s easy for businesses to sign up, just go to cuyahogarecycles.org and fill out the survey. Once awarded the grant money, the options are endless for how retailers transition out of or encourage reusable bags.

“It could be to adjust the checkout counter your groceries are going along the conveyor belt and don't drop right into the plastic bag now.” said Starinsky. “It can also use it to purchase reusable bags being sold or can be given away to customers for free, their choice,”

So far, the county has given out 48,500 reusable bags made from plastic bottles and hopes the community joins them in their continued efforts.

“You’re going to get there more safely and have less accidents when you use a strong bag like that, that has a stitch handle that’s a woven fabric,” Starinsky added.

The grant application closes March 15th. You can apply for it here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Academic Challenge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.