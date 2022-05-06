Cuyahoga County Chief of Public Safety Robert Coury resigns

CLEVELAND — There's been a shakeup in Cuyahoga County over the past week. Today, Robert Coury, who serves as the chief of public safety, tendered his resignation. Seven days ago, county sheriff Christopher Viland announced his abrupt retirement.

Coury was named chief of public safety back in February 2020 when he was tapped by county executive Armond Budish to fill the role. Prior to that position, he worked as the vice president of legal services for Matrix Pointe Software. He also previously worked for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation as chief of medical services and compliance as well as having worked 12 years in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office as first assistant.

According to the county, Coury's last day is Friday, May 6. A reason for his departure wasn't provided.

Now the county has two high-ranking positions to fill.

On April 30, Viland announced his resignation as sheriff but said he would stay on with the department through May to "ensure a seamless transition" and that the county executive and council will work on the recommendation and confirmation for an interim replacement.

Viland cited personal reasons for retiring.

