Cuyahoga County community gathers over $600K to support residents facing potential SNAP loss

CLEVELAND — Many Cuyahoga County philanthropic, civic, and corporate leaders have joined together to raise emergency funds of over $600,000 for local residents who could face the potential loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on Nov. 1.

Cuyahoga County said in a statement that the funds will be sent directly and immediately to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to make sure people continue to have access to healthy food if SNAP shuts down. The county also stated that the money raised will support a range of food security initiatives, such as increased capacity at neighborhood pantries and expanded mobile pantry operations.

Community partners that made significant contributions to the funds include the following:



Cuyahoga County

City of Cleveland

The Cleveland Foundation

The George Gund Foundation

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Guardians

The Word Church

According to the county, the quick response initiative is aiming to help bridge the immediate food security gap that a possible halt to SNAP would create.

“No food bank can make up for a lack of SNAP benefits – for every meal distributed by a food bank, SNAP provides 9 – but we will do our very best to be a steady source of nutritious food for our community,” said President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Kristin Warzocha. “These funds allow us to secure more food, so our community partners can be ready to meet the need. Knowing that our community leaders are standing beside us in this effort means the world to us – and our struggling neighbors. Your help WILL make a difference.“

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb also commented on the county's support in the statement:

“The City of Cleveland will not stand by while our residents face hunger,” said Bibb. “Our contribution is a down payment on our commitment, but the real power is in this swift, unprecedented partnership. We are proud to stand with our professional sports teams, the Cleveland Foundation, the George Gund Foundation, and our partners in County government to help ensure every Clevelander has access to basic necessities during this federal uncertainty— this is what effective governance looks like. We put our people first.”

Anyone in need of food assistance or other resources can find it HERE.