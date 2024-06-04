Cuyahoga County Council introduces resolution to push investment halt in Israeli bonds and foreign securities

CLEVELAND — In response to the war in Gaza, we've heard pro-Palestinian protestors on college campuses across the U.S. and here in Northeast Ohio call for divestment from Israel. Now, those calls may be answered in Cuyahoga County with a new resolution.

Ahead of a Cuyahoga County Council meeting, 40 speakers signed up for public comment to give their thoughts on county policy, including a new resolution that pushes to halt funds sent to Israel and other foreign securities.

For months, protestors have taken to the streets, campuses, and banks demanding divestment from Israeli bonds; among the places targeted by protesters are Cuyahoga County council meetings.

“Divestment is extremely important because it shows a sign that our tax dollars our money is being spent responsibly,” said Chance Zurub.

News 5 investigators learned back in April that the county investments into Israel started in 2006, totaling $16 million.

Tuesday, a Resolution was introduced that urges Cuyahoga County to halt any additional bonds or investments into Israel or other foreign securities.

The resolution can be found below:

R2024-0208: A Resolution urging the Cuyahoga County Executive and the County Treasurer to immediately cease any additional County investment in bonds and other sovereign debt issued by the Nation of Israel; and urging the Investment Advisory Committee to amend the County’s Investment Policy to prohibit future investments in any foreign securities; and declaring the necessity that this Resolution become immediately effective.

Jason Wuliger, the chair of the Government Relations Committee for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, completely disagrees with the resolution. He says every day, he worries about his loved ones who are dealing with the effects of Hama's attack.

“I have family in Israel, I have family that serving in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) that were called up to serve in active duty, and we were all deeply affected by the horrific scenes of Oct. 7,” said Wuliger.

Jason believes the resolution is antisemitic and should not be introduced.

“They were attacked in a brutal fashion on Oct. 7, 1200 Israelis killed, 250 taken hostage, more than 100 still in captivity, including Americans. This is not the time to send a message to the world that Cuyahoga County wants to back away from the closest ally,” said Wuliger.

Adding that, he sees the money as benefiting taxpayers.

“The reason they put their money there is because it is a safe investment that provides the taxpayers a good solid return,” said Wuliger.

Zurub is an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement; he is for the resolution and thinks the funds should go towards the community.

“I think it's a little counterproductive, especially given the state of some of the institutions that we have in Cuyahoga County, especially in Cleveland such as our school system, such as out roads and other projects,” said Zurub.

Zurub says he has never been able to visit his family in Gaza due to the Israeli occupation, and now, there are many he’ll never see again.

“I've lost over 60 people in my family; pretty much everyone that was currently living at their place of residence has been displaced,’ said Zurub.

So Zurub is pushing to ensure his dollars aren't funding a war he feels is on Palestinians.

“If we don't want to fund genocide, if we don't want to fund apartheid, if we don't want to fund occupation, we need to make sure that our voices are being heard,” said Zurub.

Ahead of the meeting a petition was sent in with 1,000 signatures in support of the resolution.

The resolution is being introduced in the meeting, but still must go through multiple reading and possible changes before it could possibly be adopted.

The Ohio treasurer's office told New 5 the state holds more than $260 million in Israel bonds, $15 million just invested in March. Again, this resolution would halt future investment here in Cuyahoga County, not divest from the past.

Tonight's meeting may run late due to the amount of public comment and interested parties speaking.