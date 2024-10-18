Cuyahoga County deputy involved in shooting Thursday night

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a Thursday night shooting involving a Cuyahoga County deputy.

One person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital, according to Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia. Cleveland EMS confirmed that a 15-year-old was transported from the scene in serious condition. At this time, it is unknown how he was injured or if it is the same person.

Ciaccia said that other people on the scene had been taken into custody.

The deputy was evaluated at a nearby hospital and has since been released, Ciaccia said.

Police blocked off Superior Avenue and the on and off ramps to I-90 West Thursday night. A News 5 crew on the scene saw a white vehicle with bullet holes in the back passenger seat.

A witness said the white vehicle was involved in a high-speed chase before he heard numerous gunshots.

All of this happened as a crowd was leaving the Guardians game after the huge win against the New York Yankees.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Cuyahoga County Sheriff and Cleveland Metroparks.

Ciaccia said the sheriff's department will cooperate with CDP on the investigation.