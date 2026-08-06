Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services finds parent of child found alone

UPDATE: The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services said the parent or guardian of a child found alone Thursday morning has been found.

The little boy was found in a field near the 1300 block of East 92nd Street in Cleveland, according to DCFS.

The division said a person who lives near the field called Cleveland police after seeing him around 10:50 a.m.

Officers went through the area knocking on doors, but have not been able to identify him or his parents.

DCFS said the boy is estimated to be between 2 and 3 years old and was found wearing a diaper and shoes.

DCFS asks that anyone who knows the child call 696-KIDS, 911 or your local law enforcement agency.