Cuyahoga County Fair closes early Friday due to severe weather

The Cuyahoga County Fair shut down early on Friday due to inclement weather, according to a Facebook post from the fair.

However, those who purchased tickets for Friday will be eligible to attend the fair Saturday; just simply bring the tickets from Friday with you.

Additionally, the post from the fair advised attendees to keep wristbands on from Friday, as they will be valid for Saturday as well.

Fair hours this weekend will be from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

