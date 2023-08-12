Tornado Warning issued for three Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

A Tornado Warning is in effect for two counties in Northeast Ohio counties Saturday afternoon.

Tornado Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following counties until 3:15 p.m.



Ashland

Richland

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following counties until 3:45 p.m.

Holmes

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared!

Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Tornado Warning: Take Action!

A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris

