Tornado Warning issued for three Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

A Tornado Warning is in effect for two counties in Northeast Ohio counties Saturday afternoon.
Tornado Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following counties until 3:15 p.m.
- Ashland
- Richland
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following counties until 3:45 p.m.
- Holmes
Tornado Watch: Be Prepared!
Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.
Tornado Warning: Take Action!
A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris
