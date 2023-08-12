Watch Now
Tornado Warning issued for three Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

Thunderstorm
<p>Lightning flashes during a thunderstorm early on September 13, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. </p>
Posted at 2:43 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 15:03:37-04

A Tornado Warning is in effect for two counties in Northeast Ohio counties Saturday afternoon.

Tornado Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following counties until 3:15 p.m.

  • Ashland
  • Richland

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following counties until 3:45 p.m.

  • Holmes

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared!
Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Tornado Warning: Take Action!
A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris

