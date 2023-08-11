Tracking rounds of storms for this weekend; some could be strong or severe

It looks to be another active weekend with rounds of showers and storms over the next two days. There could also be strong to severe storms. We have a lot to break down, including the timing of storms each day, potential impacts, and analyzing the severe potential.

A front is lingering around Northeast Ohio, while an area of low pressure is headed toward our area by Saturday and will drag a cold front through the Power of 5 viewing area throughout the day on Saturday. All of this will bring the potential for showers and storms on Friday and Saturday.

SEVERE POTENTIAL

FRIDAY: We will see several more hours of dry time, but we want to be weather aware by this evening. Scattered storms become more likely after 6 p.m. until about midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our viewing area in a level 1/5 risk. This is known as a marginal risk for severe weather and basically means a couple of storms could become big and strong, but they will not be organized and limited in longevity. The marginal risk is in green and includes many of our northern and western communities.

SATURDAY: The SPC has issued a slight risk (yellow) for severe weather for nearly the entire viewing area on Saturday. This is a level 2/5 and means there is a better chance for severe weather on Saturday. However, as of Friday afternoon, the threat of severe storms on Saturday is a conditional threat for severe weather. We have to wait and see how the storms develop today, how long storms last tonight/tomorrow, how much cloud cover we have tomorrow etc.

For example, if storms clear out early with a dry and sunny start to the day on Saturday - it is more likely for us to see severe weather. While it is uncertain how strong storms will become, it is best to have a plan in place and multiple ways to get warnings. This is especially true for any outdoor event. I will continue to post updates to this article all weekend long, so be sure to check back for the latest updates regarding severe potential.

MAIN THREATS: We will watch the radar for damaging gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain today and tomorrow. Those are the main threats we are concerned about, but a couple of brief tornadoes are also possible, along with localized flooding due to the heavy rain potential. Remember that every storm can be dangerous with the presence of lightning. When thunder roars (you are close enough to be struck) and you need to get indoors.

TIMING/LOCATION OF STORMS:

These storms could certainly impact plans for both Saturday and Sunday. This includes the Browns game on Friday that kicks off at 7:30 pm. If you are going to any outdoor event, plan for storms. The best chance appears to be in the northern half of our viewing area for Friday evening. Storms should fade somewhat after midnight, but a few lingering showers and storms cannot be ruled out early on Saturday.

We are then expecting a lull in the activity. If this occurs, it will give us plenty of time to get outdoors and enjoy parties, festivals, and fairs. However, as I mentioned above, that will also give the atmosphere more time to get ready to rock and roll later in the day, bringing an increased threat of severe weather. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the coverage and timing of storms. Use these images as a gauge, though, and not as the exact placement of storms at a given moment.

WAIT, WHAT ABOUT SUNDAY?

I did not forget about Sunday! But it looks to be dry for most of the day. There is a slim shot of rain late in the day. This break looks to be brief because ANOTHER round of storms is expected by Monday and into Tuesday. There will be a cold front parade, making early next week not only active but cooler than normal!

Stay safe this weekend, and continue to check back for the latest information. I will be updating this all weekend long. Also, tune into News 5 this evening and tomorrow morning for more updates. -Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

