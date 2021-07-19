Cuyahoga County, law enforcement working to ID baby girl

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services said it is working with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority police to identify a baby girl.

County officials said that the baby appears to be about six months old.

Officials said the baby was found with a male Monday at the RTA West Boulevard bus stop. The two were waiting for the bus and the bus driver contacted RTA police, reporting that they didn’t think the male was meant to have the baby.

When RTA police arrived they asked the male for proof that the baby was his, and he was unable to, officials said. Due to county protocol, the baby was taken into custody.

Authorities said they are looking for potential relatives or anyone who knows the child’s identity to help find her family.

County officials ask that anyone with information regarding her identity call 216-696-KIDS or 911.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.