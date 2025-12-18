Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cuyahoga County Sheriff gives tips on staying safe this holiday season

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff is sending a reminder to have safety in mind this holiday season.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY — The Cuyahoga County Sheriff, Harold Pretel, is sending a reminder to stay safe this holiday season by remaining aware of what's going on around you while shopping or at public gatherings and festivities.

"When you go into any establishment, whether it's a store or it's a mall or any other kind of place, always be mindful of where the exits are. It's important in the event that you have to get out of there quickly," Pretel said.

If you're still doing your holiday shopping, the Cuyahoga County scam squad warns to be suspicious of unsolicited calls, emails and social media posts offering last-minute deals.

"If something looks out of order, please inform the nearest police officer because as all communicate together," Pretel said.

Cuyahoga County leaders shared plans on keeping people and pets prepared for winter weather and what to do in case of an emergency.

