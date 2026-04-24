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Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission headquarters gets new home

Friday was the grand opening of the new headquarters of the Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission. The new facility gives veterans a more accessible and professional environment
Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission headquarters gets new home
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CLEVELAND — The grand opening of the new headquarters of the Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission (CCVSC) took place on Friday in Cleveland.

The new 30,000-square-foot facility on Chester Avenue provides veterans with a more accessible, professional environment that's centered on them and expands the commission's ability to support veterans and their families.

“The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission is excited for all this new facility will bring to our Veteran community,” said Jon Reiss, the executive director, in a statement. “From parking to training space, this facility provides enhanced capability to serve those who've served. I couldn't be prouder of the work our team has done to make this dream a reality for Veterans.”

The CCVSC said the services are provided at no cost to veterans. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

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