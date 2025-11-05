Cuyahoga Falls donates more than $50,000 to help Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In response to everything that is going on with the federal government shutdown and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Cuyahoga Falls recently passed emergency legislation to provide more than $50,000 of immediate support to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

“Based on statistics, we anticipate about 4,000 Cuyahoga Falls residents rely on SNAP, so we know that those resources are going to come right back into this community,” said Council President Russ Balthis. “To be in a position as a community where we were able to come together and take real action to try to help and make a difference; it was really heartwarming.”

During Monday’s city council meeting, Balthis said local leaders unanimously passed emergency legislation to help those who will need to go to the foodbank due to shortcomings with SNAP benefits.

This comes just one day before the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced Tuesday that the agency is reviewing new federal guidance following the Trump administration’s plan to partially fund November snap benefits.

According to the state, this would require them to recalculate the monthly benefit amount for each household using the updated framework, which experts said could be challenging.

“The benefits depend on the state, depends on family size, location; things like that, and so it’s actually kind of complicated in terms of being able to figure out what the actual benefit per person should be if it’s not the full amount,” said Gbenga Ajilore, Chief Economist at the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities.

ODJFS did not share when they expect that review to be completed.

But the agency said it is working with its vendors to figure things out for SNAP recipients.

“You know it’s scary when a family doesn’t know when they’re going to get the resources to feed their kids or to feed other family members,” said Balthis.

For a town this size, Balthis recognizes this contribution is huge.

But he said Cuyahoga Falls has built up the largest general fund balance in the city’s history, so he said they’re able to make things like this possible.

“This was an important need, and it equates to about $1 per resident,” said Balthis.

Cuyahoga Falls hopes this contribution will help, especially as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.