Cuyahoga Falls Police investigate fatal shooting Saturday

The Cuyahoga Fall Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding gunshots fired in the 2000 block of Germaine Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they found a 62-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police said the officers attempted to provide medical aid to the man, but he succumbed to his wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.