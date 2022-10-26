Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad changes route for North Pole Adventure due to erosion

PENINSULA, Ohio — Earlier this month, News 5 reported on the effects the significant erosion of the Cuyahoga River had on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

While other train rides like the Explorer Program and Fall Flyer were canceled in October due to the erosion, the North Pole Adventure will not be canceled but modified.

On Tuesday, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced the updated departure locations for their signature holiday event.

“We have worked with our staff and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and we have been able to identify a portion of the tracks that are safe and will allow us to run our trains,” said President and CEO Joe Mazur.

The reroute removes the Akron Station as a departure option. All departures will leave from the Rockside Station instead.

“While we know the departure changes may cause inconvenience for some of our passengers, we have redesigned the adventure to ensure it is more magical than ever and delivers more time with Santa,” says Mazur.

Ticket holders who cannot attend the event due to the updated schedule will be eligible for a refund.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.