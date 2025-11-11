Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad turns holiday rides into meals for Ohio families

PENINSULA, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) is turning its popular holiday rides into a way to help fight hunger across Northeast Ohio.

Through its new "Ride for a Reason" campaign, the railroad will donate $5 from every North Pole Adventure ticket sold through Dec. 22 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The effort aims to help families struggling with food insecurity during the holidays.

The partnership builds on the railroad's broader community outreach. In recent years, CVSR has collected toys for local children through its "Caboose for a Cause" drive with Toys for Tots and donated North Pole Adventure tickets to area social service organizations.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank leaders say the contributions come at a critical time, as demand for food assistance rises during the winter months.

The North Pole Adventure has become one of the region's favorite holiday traditions, offering festive lights, music, and characters during a scenic ride through the Cuyahoga Valley.

