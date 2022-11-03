CWRU Safe Ride driver robbed Thursday morning

CLEVELAND — According to school officials, a driver for the Safe Ride program at Case Western Reserve University was robbed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his next pickup assignment.

He was alone and no injuries are being reported. The incident is being investigated by university police, officials say.

According to their site, the Case Western Reserve University Safe Ride program provides vans to transport students and staff to and from school in the Unversity Circle area.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.