CWRU Safe Ride driver robbed Thursday morning

File image: Case Western Reserve University Campus
Homa Bash.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Nov 03, 2022
CLEVELAND — According to school officials, a driver for the Safe Ride program at Case Western Reserve University was robbed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his next pickup assignment.

He was alone and no injuries are being reported. The incident is being investigated by university police, officials say.

According to their site, the Case Western Reserve University Safe Ride program provides vans to transport students and staff to and from school in the Unversity Circle area.

