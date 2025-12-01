Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cyber Monday set to smash records, Amazon in Cleveland prepped for deliveries

Staffers handle over 100 thousand packages daily during peak holiday shopping season at the Amazon Delivery Station on Madison Avenue
Cyber Monday: Your sales guide
Amazon
Cyber Monday: Your sales guide
Posted

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The holiday shopping season has arrived, and although you've been seeing deals popping up online for weeks, today officially marks Cyber Monday.

Retailers across the country are slashing prices in hopes of gaining big business.

It all follows record breaking Black Friday and Thanksgiving online shopping days. Adobe Analytics says there was a clear surge in online shopping for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Shoppers spent more than $18 billion between the two days. Consumers shelled out $11.8 billion on Black Friday and $6.4 billion on Thanksgiving online, according to Adobe Analytics.

The rush is underway in Cleveland as well. News 5 is giving you an inside peak of the Amazon Delivery Station on Madison Avenue.

This is where more than 2 thousand workers are prepped and ready for the biggest online shopping day of the year.

Staffers handle over 100 thousand packages daily during peak holiday shopping season. Amazon is offering deep discounts on a variety of electronics, cookware, and household products.

Good Morning Cleveland will have live reports from inside the Cleveland Delivery Station from 5 - 7 a.m. Adobe Analytics forecasts shoppers will spend more than $14 billion on Cyber Monday—which is up 6.3% from last year.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.