Day 2 of protests in Akron after body cam footage released of teen's fatal shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Saturday marked a second night of protests in Akron following the release of police body camera video that captured the moments between officers and 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker on Thanksgiving.

Body camera footage released in deadly police shooting of Akron teen sparks concerns

RELATED: 'Deeply troubling': Body camera footage released in deadly police shooting of Akron teen

Unfortunately, the video left many in the community, as well as city leaders, with more questions than answers about the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting of the teen by police.

The protest began with just a couple of people, but over an hour, the protest grew to nearly 40 people at the Rubber Worker statue.

Tucker's grandfather, Gary Green, made his way over to the protest.

"I can’t see why?" Green said, still in disbelief that Jazmir is gone. "He is so sweet and innocent."

Green said he wants justice for Jazmir and his family.

Family left with questions after 15-year-old boy shot and killed by Akron police

RELATED: Family left with questions after 15-year-old boy shot and killed by Akron Police.

“He needs to be arrested right now for murder. They shot my grandson in the back. Give us some justice," Greene said as he continued chanting with the other crowd of protesters.

In the body camera video, officers located a handgun in a zipper pocket on Tucker. The video does not show whether Tucker had drawn the weapon previously, nor does it show a clear visual of the moments that led to Akron police shooting him.

“I personally know this kid," said a woman who only wanted to be known as Tia. She told News 5 that her son and Jazmir were friends. They went to the same school and played basketball together.

“He's a good kid. He's not a thug. So this here, it hit differently. My son is 15 years old. To see that video with an officer chasing down a teenager with a rifle, it hurt me," said Tia.

Tia and others also have questioned what took place after the shooting. They wonder why first aid was not given immediately.

"It took damn near 10 minutes to perform any first aid or CPR on this kid, like something is wrong like I don't get it," said Tia. The mayor has to do something. He has to. This police department needs to be cleaned out from the inside out.”

Akron police and the city are not naming the officer who fired the shots that killed Tucker.



Ohio's BCI has taken over the investigation into the shooting to determine what happened.