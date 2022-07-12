Day of mourning and Jayland Walker's funeral tomorrow in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Family and friends will gather privately Wednesday to say final good-byes to Jayland Walker who was shot and killed by Akron police more than two weeks ago.

Wendnesday is Walker’s funeral and a Day of Mourning in Akron.

Akron City Council signed a resolution and designated July 13 as a Day of Mourning for Walker.

“Tomorrow, Jayland Walker, a beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend will be laid to rest,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “I want to thank Akron City Council for passing this resolution declaring tomorrow a day of mourning, in support of Jayland’s family and friends and to respect them in their time of grief. I know our entire city is also grieving. I offer my sincerest condolences to Jayland’s mom, sister, family, and friends during this difficult time.”

Any day now, we expect the release of the preliminary autopsy which could give us more answers to include the exact number of bullet wounds.

The body camera of the deadly shooting sent shockwaves nationwide.

What we do know is Walker was unarmed when he was shot at least 60 times.

Eight officers are directly involved and on paid administrative leave.

Police say two officers tried to pull over Walker for traffic and equipment violations just after midnight on June 27.

Forty seconds or a half mile into a police chase, Chief Steve Mylett said that officers heard a gunshot and an ODOT camera captured what is believed to be a muzzle flash from Walker’s car.

Mylett says a handgun, magazine and gold ring were found on the driver’s seat.

BCI is leading the investigation and could provide answers including whether the shell casing police say they found at the the site of the muzzle flash came from the gun in Walker’s car.

The exact traffic violations are also in question.

But the day before, an officer in New Franklin tried to stop the same car, but ended a pursuit at the city line.

A police report stated there was a broken rear right tail light and no plate lights.

So was Walker or his car on Akron’s radar?

Last week, News 5 Investigators asked Mylett that during a one-on-one interview.

"If we knew or the officers knew the pursuit the previous night that occurred in New Franklin if they knew about that that will come out during their interviews with BCI,” said Mylett.

The FOP says the officers are cooperating fully and interviews with BCI continue.

News 5 Investigators asked Mylett if the officers have been able to speak with each other.

“I don't know, I don't know what they've been doing there's nothing prohibiting them from talking to each other,” said Mylett.

Mylett told News 5 Investigators he will not name the officers because of threats against their lives and even pointed to what he said was an FBI intelligence bulletin that in part prompted a new city curfew.

The FOP says it is also procedure since the officers aren’t charged and haven’t been found in violation of policy.

At the city’s second daily briefing about the shooting, Mylett says he hasn’t heard an update from the FBI in the last 48 hours.

"I'm not going to discuss what actions they're taking or any actions that have been taken on their behalf. This is a traumatic time for them and their families as it is for all of our police officers here,” said Mylett.

Akron’s mayor and police chief expressed condolences to Walker’s family during their briefing.

Parking will be available Wednesday on city-owned parking decks in Downtown Akron. They are located in the following areas:

State St./ O’Neils Parking Deck (52 W. State St.)

Cascade (10 W. Mill St.)

Citi Center (132 S. High St.)

Broadway (120 S. Broadway St.)

High & Market (40 S. High St.)

The funeral

Walker's funeral will take place at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main St., at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information.

