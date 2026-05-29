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Deadly RTA shooting suspect sentenced at least 33 years in prison

The man accused of fatally shooting a passenger on RTA's red line train, was sentenced Thursday morning at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Deadly RTA shooting suspect sentenced at least 33 years in prison
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Donnie Allen, the man accused of fatally shooting a passenger on RTA's red line train, was sentenced Thursday morning at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

He was sentenced to 33 to 38 and a half years in prison.

Allen was charged with the death of 27-year-old Benjamin McComas of Avon Lake at the end of 2025.

Earlier this month, Allen pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Involuntary manslaughter
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Felonious assault
  • Having weapons under disability

Just days before the shooting, Allen was in jail for a burglary case, but was bailed out.

Suspect in deadly RTA shooting bailed out of jail just days before

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What happened?

Around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2025, McComas was shot in his seat on the Red Line headed east near the Puritas Station.

RTA police said the rapid operator called officers about a man who was smoking on the rapid and causing a disturbance.

Before officers arrived, police said Allen shot McComas and started rifling through his pockets.

Cleveland police arrested him and started an investigation.

Allen is also accused of several other crimes connected to RTA stations.

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