Deadly RTA shooting suspect sentenced at least 33 years in prison

Donnie Allen, the man accused of fatally shooting a passenger on RTA's red line train, was sentenced Thursday morning at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

He was sentenced to 33 to 38 and a half years in prison.

Allen was charged with the death of 27-year-old Benjamin McComas of Avon Lake at the end of 2025.

Earlier this month, Allen pleaded guilty to the following charges:



Involuntary manslaughter

Aggravated robbery

Felonious assault

Having weapons under disability

Just days before the shooting, Allen was in jail for a burglary case, but was bailed out.

Suspect in deadly RTA shooting bailed out of jail just days before

RELATED: Suspect in deadly shooting at RTA stop held on $1M bond; same suspect bailed out of jail days before shooting

What happened?

Around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2025, McComas was shot in his seat on the Red Line headed east near the Puritas Station.

RTA police said the rapid operator called officers about a man who was smoking on the rapid and causing a disturbance.

Before officers arrived, police said Allen shot McComas and started rifling through his pockets.

Cleveland police arrested him and started an investigation.

Allen is also accused of several other crimes connected to RTA stations.

Changes coming to keep RTA riders safe after 3 violent crimes

RELATED: Changes coming to keep RTA riders safe after 3 violent crimes; enforcement questioned