Decision to keep Burke open brings mixed reactions

CLEVELAND, OH — News that the Federal Aviation Administration along with Ohio’s two senators oppose a plan by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb to shutter Burke Lakefront Airport received a mixed reaction Friday.

The city wanted to redevelop the 450 acres of lakefront property Burke sits on, calling the airport an “underutilized public asset” that’s lost money for the last 20 years.

But FAA Administrator Byran Bedford said during a visit to Oberlin Friday afternoon that closing Burke didn’t make sense.

“Honestly, we don’t have enough air space capacity for the future as it is,” said Bedford. “We need to talk about how do we open new facilities, not how do we close existing real estate.”

It was welcomed news to Cleveland resident Yan Shanklin who gathered with friends at North Coast Harbor Friday evening, in the shadow of Burke’s runways.

“I do feel a way about it because I’m like, there’s nothing that needs to be changed here,” said Shaklin. “Look at Browns Stadium, right? That’s going too.”

While at North Coast Yard, downtown resident Kevin Kercsmar said he loved spending time along the lake but didn’t think closing Burke to potentially add more space to do so was worth it.

“I think we need it,” said Kercsmar. “I think it’s awesome. We have our airshow there. It’s a part of Cleveland.”

The executive director of the Cleveland National Airshow said she was thrilled by Friday’s news and said it felt like the light at the end of the tunnel after months of fighting to keep the airshow’s home open.

“This is one of the longest running airshows in the United States,” said Kim Dell. “So it definitely is one of the grand dames and important to still have around for Cleveland.”

But a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Bibb criticized the decision in a statement, writing in part, “We are disheartened that the federal administration’s position appears to bypass the best interests of Clevelanders and Ohioans who actually have to live with the consequences.”

While others gathered along the lake shore said they were hopeful the decision to keep Burke open would lead to new life for the airport along the shore.

“Hopefully with that decision there’s more energy brought to the purpose of it being an airport,” said Lakewood resident Rachel Mulholland.