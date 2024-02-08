Decorated general celebrates milestone birthday with namesake middle school

LORAIN, Ohio — A Lorain native who is a decorated 4-star United States Army general just celebrated a milestone birthday. The students at his namesake school threw General Johnnie E. Wilson Middle School a huge party to celebrate 80 years. But, it's what the General does at the school throughout the year that makes a lasting impact.

"It was exciting. I got to help decorate for him. We hung balloons and things. It was just good to see him on the screen. He's listening, he's interacting with us, responding, to know he's here," said Avae'ya Harrison, 8th grade at General Johnnie Wilson Middle.

The party, led by the dynamic principal Nikole Barfield-Davis, made Wilson feel celebrated even from afar. "Thank you so much Principal Davis, for allowing me to say hello to these outstanding Titans," said General Wilson to the student body.

"He turned 80 like most of us are striving to be there, and with all that's going on in the world today, it's just good to recognize that, you know, he's legacy," said Barfield-Davis.

The General's legacy in the school hallways is motivation, "We have to find a way Tess, to use their talents, to work with them, because some of them grow up in tough environments," said General Wilson.

"It actually means a lot because it's how he interacts with us kids and that he wants us to pass and be something like him," said Araejalynn Smith, 8th grade General Johnnie Wilson Middle School.

"He is definitely a role model, especially him succeeding, that motivates us to succeed just like him. To grow up and be something and do something with our life," said Jaeionna Fillyaw, 8th Grade, General Johnnie Wilson Middle School

Every time students see him on Zoom or in person, it is a reminder to do their best, "to have the kids sitting up in the auditorium, I say wow, years ago I would've been sitting up there with them. I still have Lorain in me," said Wilson.

Wilson and Principal Nikole Barfield-Davis recently accepted a proclamation from the City of Lorain for outstanding performance for the school in attendance and academics.

Barfield-Davis was awarded tickets to the Super Bowl for her outstanding work from the Cleveland Browns.